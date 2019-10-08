Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 25,283 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,188 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995,564 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after acquiring an additional 874,142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,958. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.