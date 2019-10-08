BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.89

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.60. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of $22.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.86.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.