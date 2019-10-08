Bezant Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Bezant has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $161,337.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,884,500 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

