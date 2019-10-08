BidaskClub Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 189,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.65%.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,512. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

