BidaskClub Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Sell

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 893,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock valued at $369,680. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,281,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,080,000 after buying an additional 570,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,880,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

