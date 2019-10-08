Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 936,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,722. The company has a market cap of $856.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

