BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 753,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

