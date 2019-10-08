BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives $2.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 159.26% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

