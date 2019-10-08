Bitcloud Market Capitalization Achieves $51,241.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $51,241.00 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000129 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,091,050 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

