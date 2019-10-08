BitCoen (BEN) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. BitCoen has a market cap of $23,504.00 and $147.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.02296030 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000145 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

