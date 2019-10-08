Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $141.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $141.63 million and $11.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $8.09 or 0.00098402 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, Koineks, DSX and Bitlish.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00454358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002433 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, DSX, Kucoin, SouthXchange, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Huobi, Crex24, Coinone, Instant Bitex, YoBit, TDAX, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Negocie Coins, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Ovis, C2CX, Exrates, Bitinka, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Graviex, QuadrigaCX, Exmo, Binance, Zebpay, Koineks, Bitlish, BitMarket, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Bitsane and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.