Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $84.21 or 0.01023004 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, Koinex and Kraken. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $227.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Coinsquare, Kraken, Bitkub, DragonEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, CoinZest, FCoin, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Bithumb, CoinBene, SouthXchange, YoBit, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bitbns, MBAex, Bitrue, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinEx, Hotbit, Koinex, ZB.COM, Bibox, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Korbit, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

