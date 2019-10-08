BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 17.6% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BitTube has a market cap of $2.13 million and $2,510.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00676448 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004499 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002901 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 202,635,997 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

