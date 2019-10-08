Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Reaches $135,798.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $135,798.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00698291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013871 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

