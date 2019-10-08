BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.55

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 324273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41.

In related news, insider Brandon Sweitzer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,600.40. Also, Senior Officer Steven Capelli acquired 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,553.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$694,799.24.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

