Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 9,376,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

