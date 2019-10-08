BlockStamp Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $147,703.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 29,642,442 coins and its circulating supply is 22,099,476 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

