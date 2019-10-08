Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $429,026.00 and $51.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038404 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.05467565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000254 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.