Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Up 0.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33, 16,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Paterson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,350 shares in the company, valued at C$979,222.50. Also, Director John Edward Robins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,005,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,906,665.10. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116,000 shares of company stock worth $150,985.

About Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

