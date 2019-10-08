BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $501.26.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $415.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.08 and a 200 day moving average of $446.67. BlackRock has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 143,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.