Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Receives $404.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.54. 1,645,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,847. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average of $362.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

