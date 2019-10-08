Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,079.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $31.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,951.56. 204,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,978.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,863.35. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,206,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booking by 594.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 18.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

