Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 1,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total value of $383,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total value of $2,628,850.00.

On Monday, September 16th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total value of $2,717,050.00.

On Friday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.12, for a total value of $2,723,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total value of $2,649,640.00.

On Monday, September 9th, C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00.

NYSE SAM traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $371.46. 5,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.54. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $230.93 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $79,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $394.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.29.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.