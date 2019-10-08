botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market cap of $23.69 million and approximately $246,695.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,733,770 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

