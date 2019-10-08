BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRFS. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRF and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of BRF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 1,182,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.73. BRF has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

