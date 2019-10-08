Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given $2.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,327. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

