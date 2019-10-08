Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $48.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.61 million and the highest is $49.64 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $49.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $191.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $196.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.02 million, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $203.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 104,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $779.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

