Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Brightcove posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BCOV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 95,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

