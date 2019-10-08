Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Cellectis posted sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $12.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 115,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

