Brokerages Anticipate Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 57,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,070. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.64.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

