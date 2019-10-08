Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

CHD traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 1,090,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,017. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price acquired 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,519.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

