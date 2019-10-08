Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 55.2% in the second quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 115,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 329,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,715. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

