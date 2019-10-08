Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. L Brands reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of LB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,270,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of L Brands by 31.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after buying an additional 1,180,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 117.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after buying an additional 2,377,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

