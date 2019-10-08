Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,886 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,123,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Monday. 11,359,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,828,449. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

