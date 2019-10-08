Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.57 Million

Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $167.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.92 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $154.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $666.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.08 million to $668.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $705.03 million, with estimates ranging from $665.62 million to $718.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments increased its position in National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after purchasing an additional 581,343 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,503,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in National Retail Properties by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. 578,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,406. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

