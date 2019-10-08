Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is $0.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.81. 105,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

