Brokerages Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings per share of $3.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the lowest is $3.70. United Continental posted earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 31.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 96.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 222,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. 2,324,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.