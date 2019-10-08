Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,630. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,044 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5,783.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

