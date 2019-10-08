Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. 2,571,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

