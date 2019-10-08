Brokerages Expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.20. Cooper-Standard reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPS. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $558,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 150,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

