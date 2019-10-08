Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $579.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $468.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,650,000 after acquiring an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 422,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.51. 272,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

