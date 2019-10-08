Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.28 Million

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.33 million to $181.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $187.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $738.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.84 million to $746.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $753.80 million, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $763.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 227,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,728. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $492.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.