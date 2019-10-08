Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $61.23.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $227,531.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,483.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,419 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $139,905.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,053 shares of company stock worth $8,240,531. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.