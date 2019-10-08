Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 476.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,645. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.