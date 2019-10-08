Brokerages Expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

PBR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 12,322,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297,668. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

