Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $333.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $335.30 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $307.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 409,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.