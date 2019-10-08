Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after acquiring an additional 785,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.