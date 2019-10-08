Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CICC Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.72 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 2,116,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,121. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

