Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 299,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,766. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.