Brokerages Set $7.22 Target Price for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.22 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEPT. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. 364,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

